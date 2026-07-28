Appeal made for Vincentians and other residents to eliminate mosquito breeding sites around the home
An appeal has again been made for Vincentians and other residents to take proactive steps to eliminate mosquito breeding sites around their homes.
The appeal came from Vector Control Officer, Akelia Gonsavles, while speaking on NBC’s Face to Face Program on Friday.
Ms. Gonsalves said it is important that Vincentians do their part in the fight against vector borne diseases such as Dengue Fever
The Vector Control Officer also urged the public to be mindful of the symptoms of Dengue Fever.
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