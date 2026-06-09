Senior Fisheries Officer urges Local Hoteliers and Restaurant owners to maintain consistency in the preparation of Fish Dishes

Local Hoteliers and Restaurant owners have been urged to maintain consistency in the preparation of Fish Dishes.

The appeal came from Senior Fisheries Officer, Ferique Shortte, during an address to mark World Oceans Day, which was observed on June 8, with the theme: Re-imagine: Beyond the World We Know, a New Relationship With Our Ocean

Mr. Shortte emphasized the importance of quality seafood within the tourism industry, noting that seafood is a key part of the visitor experience.

Mr. Shortte also said there is need for collaboration between the fisheries and tourism industries, in order to promote sustainable practices and enhance the country’s reputation for authentic, high-quality cuisine.

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