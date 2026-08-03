Department of Culture to host ‘Food and Rhythms’ event this week as part of Emancipation Month Celebrations

The Department of Culture is preparing to host an event dubbed Food and Rhythms this Friday, as part of activities to observe Emancipation Month.

The event will be held at the Old Public Library grounds from 10am

Co-ordinator of the Emancipation Month of activities, Leslie-Ann Millington says the event will showcase a wide array of traditional foods, as well as drumming.

Cultural Research Assistant in the Department of Culture, and Co-ordinator of the Emancipation Month of activities, Leslie-Ann Millington.

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