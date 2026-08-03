The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, through the World Bank-funded Unleashing the Blue Economy of the Caribbean (UBEC) Project, has re-affirmed its commitment to preserving one of the country’s most treasured heritage sites with the re-commencement of rehabilitative work at Fort Charlotte.

The announcement was made during a community consultation held on Wednesday, July 29, at the Catholic Pastoral Centre, where residents and stakeholders were given an update on the scope of the rehabilitation project and invited to share their views preparations continue for work to resume.

The consultation brought together representatives from the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Trust, the contracting firm O. B. Sadoo Engineering Services Ltd., supervising consultants Politecnica, and members of the public.

Addressing the session, Environmental Specialist with the UBEC Project, Dr. Clint Lewis, explained that the rehabilitation of Fort Charlotte forms part of Component Two of the regional UBEC Programme, which focuses on access to finance and infrastructure investments.

Dr. Lewis noted that the project is designed to preserve the fort’s historical and cultural significance while enhancing the visitor experience through carefully planned improvements that respect the site’s heritage.

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