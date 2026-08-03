Investigations are being carried out by the Police into the death of 35-year-old labourer Clydon Cato of Dixon Village, Georgetown.

Police say, at approximately 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, they responded to reports of a shooting in Dixon Village.

Upon arrival at the scene, Police Officers discovered Mr. Cato’s motionless body bearing what appeared to be gunshot injuries. A medical practitioner subsequently attended the scene and pronounced him dead.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Police say they are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 57-year-old contractor William Wales, also known as “Nipper.”

At approximately 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2026, Police responded to a report at a residence in Roseau, Sion Hill.

Upon arrival, Police Officers discovered Mr. Wales lying motionless. A medical practitioner attended the scene and pronounced him dead.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted to determine the cause of death. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death are ongoing.

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