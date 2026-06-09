New Acting Permanent Secretaries appointed by Public Service Commission

A number of Public Servants have been appointed by the Public Service Commission as Acting Permanent Secretaries in the Public Service.

According to a release from the Chief Personnel Officer, the positions became available as a result of the creation of three new Ministries, and also through the retirement of Permanent Secretaries.

Approval has been granted for the appointments, with effect from June 8th, and until further notice.

Those appointed include: Gizelle Myers – Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Fisheries, Marine and Land Conservation and Climate Resilience;

Colville King – Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation;

Dornette Hull – Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Housing, Land Management, Urban Development, and Informal Settlement Upgrading;

Angelita Miller – Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of the Family, Gender Affairs, Local Government, Persons with Disabilities and Labour;

Rommel Currency – Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture and Creative Industries;

Donna Joyette-Bascombe – Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development;

Joanne Benjamin-Da Silva – Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy.

In addition, Michelle Forbes has been appointed as Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Disaster Management and Immigration, until August 31st, 2026

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