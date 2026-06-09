The Customs Department is now better equipped to provide an improved service to the public, following the launch of the upgraded ASYCUDA System for customs data.

The new system is expected to lay the foundation for a paper-less customs environment.

That’s according to Krislin Goulbourne-Harry, National Project Officer for Vswift – the Vincy Single Window for Trade, who was speaking at the media launch of the system on Monday.

Mrs. Goulbourne-Harry explained how the upgraded system would improve efficiency at the Customs Department, and make it easier to do business in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Vswift is a modern electronic platform which allows businesses and stakeholders to process applications for licenses, permits, certificates, and other trade-related documents through one integrated system.

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