St. Vincent and the Grenadines will mark Public Service Week from June 17–23, 2026, with a full program of activities under the theme “Fostering Innovation and Global Challenges: A Public Sector Perspective.”

The announcement was made by Emma Jackson, Director of the Public Sector Reform Unit (PSRU), during NBC Radio’s Talk Yuh Talk programme.

Mrs. Jackson emphasized the importance of innovation and reform in supporting national development.

She noted that Public Service Week provides an opportunity to highlight the contributions of public servants, promote reform, and encourage greater engagement with citizens.

The week-long celebration will feature a variety of events, including a public service rally, Internship program for young people, Recognition ceremony honoring outstanding public servants, National Public Speaking competition and Church services across the country.

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