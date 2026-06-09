UN Resident Co-ordinator says Development Partners Meeting is a meaningful moment

United Nations Resident Co-ordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Simon Springett, described the meeting as a meaningful moment not just for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), but for the wider region.

During the opening of the Development Partners Roundtable, Mr. Springett commended the Government and people for showing strong resilience and leadership.

United Nations Resident Co-ordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Simon Sprin-gett (JIT)

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