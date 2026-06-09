Government Officials and International partners meet for Inaugural UN Development Partners Roundtable

Government officials and international partners gathered today at the NIS Conference Room for the inaugural United Nations Development Partners Roundtable, a landmark event focused on advancing Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ long-term development agenda.

The roundtable marks the launch of the country’s National Development Planning Exercise 2027–2042, with the theme “From Recovery to Transformation and Resilience.”

Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday, speaking at the opening session, expressed confidence in the UN-led process and welcomed the diverse expertise present at the forum. He emphasized that the theme is not merely symbolic, but reflects real opportunities to improve lives and strengthen resilience across the nation.

The Prime Minister noted that the forum provides a platform for skilled professionals and international partners to collaborate on concrete plans and programs that will shape the future of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

And Dr. Friday called on the UN and international partners to adopt the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI) as the main standard for deciding which countries should have access to concessional financing.

Key areas of discussion at the Roundtable include: Infrastructure Development, Climate Resilience, Economic Growth and Social Programs.

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