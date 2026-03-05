Shackell Davis named player of the tournament at Sans Souci Netball Championship

Shackell Davis of High Park Combined was the Player of the Tournament and captured the Best Attacking Player Award on Sunday night at the Sans Souci Hard Court, in the just concluded 3rd Edition of the Sans Souci Development Committee, HAIROUN Netball Championship.

Davis’ teammate, and former National Shooter, Skiddy Francis-Crick emerged as the Best Goal Shooter. Shania Pompey also of High Park Combined received the award for the Best Defending Player.

Azumi Quow of Purple Army received the Award for the Most Improved Player, while the Best Dressed team was Caesar’s Real Estate Ball Blazers.

In the Team MVP: Monelle Lavia was the MVP of Caesar’s Real Estate Ball Blazers. Ronelka Gibson for Twin Ballers; Shania Pompey – High Park Combined, Saviliah Phillips – 3J’s Valley Strikers; Olivia John – Sharn Success, and Ceronique Mitchell – Purple Army.

The Best Male Player was Dwight Pierre.

High Park Combined won the title for a second consecutive year, while Twin Ballers finished second and 3J’s Valley Strikers third. Seven teams took part in this year’s Championship.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related