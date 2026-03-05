Plans are being finalized for the 7th Annual National Literary Fair and Performing Arts Festival, to be hosted by the UWI Global Campus in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Global Campus is collaborating with the Association of Artists, Writers and Producers to co-ordinate the event from March 9th to 11th at the UWI Global Campus site at Richmond Hill in Kingstown.

The Fair will feature the work of persons in the creative and cultural industries, including Poets, Artists, Craft persons, Film-Makers, Visual Artists, Authors, Photographers and more.

Head of Site at the UWI Global Campus, Dr. Resa Noel-McBarnett said several activities are planned for the Festival.

Dr. Noel-Mc Barnett said a Children’s Literary Village will be held on Wednesday March 11th.

Head of Site at the UWI Global Campus, here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Resa Noel-McBarnett.

The 7th Annual National Literary Fair and Performing Arts Festival will be held under the theme: “Echoes of Our Heritage: Roots, Rhythm and Reels”.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related