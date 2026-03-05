The National Schools’ Garifuna Folk Festival and History Exhibition will be held tomorrow, as part of activities to celebrate National Heroes and Heritage Month.

Coordinator of the Festival, Claydonna Peters said the activity will kick off with a Parade from the Independence Park in Kingstown, beginning at 8:30am.

Ms. Peters said at least 25 schools across the country are scheduled to participate in tomorrow’s festival.

The Festival will be held under the theme, “Children of Chatoyer, Fruits of our Heritage”.

