The SVG Table Tennis Association will hold a 1-day Christmas Money Tournament on Saturday at 10.00 a. m the West St. George Secondary School in Belair.

The top players in the country are expected to compete.

Persons wishing to participate should contact Joseph Carrington the Tournament Director at 492-8712 or E-mail: secretary.svgtt@gmail.com

The tournament will be sponsored by J’s Priceless Sporting Goods Company. TMF. 11th December, 2025.

