Government prioritizes poverty reduction in National Development Agenda

Poverty Reduction has been highlighted as an area of high priority for the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The issue was raised by Ambassador Kevin Hope – Economic and Financial Advisor to Prime Minister Dr. the Hon Godwin Friday.

Ambassador Hope was speaking at a Public-Private Forum, hosted by Compete Caribbean at the Beachcombers Hotel on Thursday.

He highlighted the nation’s potential and its fiscal challenges, noting that debt servicing currently consumes 36 cents of every tax dollar, a reality that places significant constraints on government spending.

Ambassador Hope said the over-arching focus, is poverty reduction, with the ambitious goal of bringing poverty levels down to single digits.

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