IADB committed to providing support for SVG despite not being a borrowing member

The Inter-American Development Bank, IADB is committed to providing support for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, although it is not a Borrowing Member.

This commitment came from Country Representative to Barbados for the IADB, Carina Cockburn, as she addressed the Public-Private Partnership Forum, hosted by Compete Caribbean on Thursday.

Miss Cockburn underscored the importance of partnerships in supporting Caribbean nations, noting that the institution is able to provide support through regional programmes specifically designed to serve small Caribbean economies.

She emphasized that the IADB’s partnership model is central to its mission, as small island developing states face unique constraints, making collaboration with regional and international partners vital.

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