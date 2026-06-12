Foreign Affairs Ministry actively re-positioning its portfolio to lead a robust aggressive economic diplomacy agenda

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is actively re-positioning its portfolio to lead a robust aggressive economic diplomacy agenda.

That’s the word from Portfolio Minister, Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble, as he addressed the Development Partners Cocktail at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites on Tuesday night.

The Cocktail was held, following the successful hosting of a U.N. Development Partners Roundtable, which was attended by Senior Government Officials, representatives of various Ministries and officials from the United Nations

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