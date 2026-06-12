Government moving to re-double efforts to provide a better quality of life for Vincentians

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be moving to re-double its efforts to provide a better standard of living for Vincentians despite the economic challenges which continue to emerge.

This commitment was given by Prime Minister Dr. Hon Godwin Friday, while addressing delegates at a cocktail event for United Nations Representatives and Development Partners.

The Prime Minister said improving the quality of life for citizens remains a key objective of the Government’s development agenda.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the United Nations convened the Development Partners Roundtable to advance a shared national agenda of recovery, transformation and long-term resilience.

The forum was held at the National Insurance Services Conference Room with the theme ‘From Recovery to Transformation and Resilience.

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