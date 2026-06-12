Revenue collection at the Customs and Excise Department increased significantly in 2025 when compared with the previous year.

This was revealed by Comptroller of Customs and Excise Department, Selwyn Dasilva during the launch of the upgraded ASYCUDA system on Monday.

Mr. Dasilva said the department exceeded its revenue collection mandate by ten million dollars in 2025.

Meanwhile … Program Manager for the United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Terrance Leonard said he is pleased to partner with the Customs and Excise Department to launch the upgraded ASYCUDA system.

The launch of the ASYCUDA World system delivers on the Customs Department’s commitment to provide faster, smarter, and more efficient services.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related