The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is now better equipped to tackle gun-related crime, with the acquisition of state-of-the-art ballistics and forensic technology by the Government.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Disaster Management and Immigration, Major the Hon. St. Claire Leacock, formally accepted the advanced forensic systems on behalf of the Government.

The Presentation took place during a ceremony held in Trinidad and Tobago, as part of a regional firearms trafficking workshop hosted by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS).

The equipment was provided through the continued partnership between CARICOM IMPACS and the United States Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL).,

The donation includes a Bullet Catcher system and the Integrated Ballistic Identification System (IBIS) BRASSTRAX platform.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Minister Leacock described the acquisition as a major step forward in the nation’s efforts to strengthen public safety and improve criminal investigations.

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