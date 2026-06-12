The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has reported an increase in online scams targeting Vincentians.

Head of the Public Relations and Complaints Department, Sergeant Edson Smith says the Police have been receiving complaints about fraudulent activities online.

Sergeant Smith is urging the public to be extremely cautious about these online activities.

Sergeant Smith is urging the public to treat these scams with extreme caution and to report any suspicious incidents.

Sergeant Smith says the Police have launched an investigation into these claims.

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