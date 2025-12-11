The Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies and the St. Vincent Grammar School advanced to the Semi-finals of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Ten/10 Cricket Championship after yesterday’s victories at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

The Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies defeated the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Team One by 25 runs to emerge winners of Group One.

The scores: The Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies 97-4 off 10 overs (Mbeki King 36, Alston Bobb Jr. 31), the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Team One 72-5 off 10 overs (Kelongi Garraway 23, Rikeldo McCoy 21 not out, Kasbert Springer 2-13).

The St. Vincent Grammar School won from the Division of Technical and Vocational Team One by 53 runs.

The scores: The St Vincent Grammar School 116-2 off 10 overs (Captain, Zach Thomas 55 not out). The Division of Technical and Vocational Education Team One 63-3 off 10 overs (Kelongi Garraway 30 not out).

The Semi-finals will be played today at the Sion Hill Playing Field where the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies will play against S.S Associates Combined at 12 noon, and at 1.30 p. m, Northern Stars will oppose the St. Vincent Grammar School. TMF. 11th December, 2025.

