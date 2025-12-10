World Pediatrics wraps up Free Scoliosis mission in SVG

World Pediatrics has wrapped up its 2025 work programme of free medical delivery to St. Vincent and the Grenadines with a Scoliosis Mission.

Scoliosis is an abnormal sideways curvature of the spine, making it look like a “C” or “S” shape instead of straight, often appearing during growth spurts in childhood or adolescence. It can cause uneven shoulders, hips, or a prominent shoulder blade, and while often mild and requiring just monitoring, severe cases might need bracing or surgery, though the cause is frequently unknown.

Team Leader of the Scoliosis Medical Mission, Dr. Steven Hwang told NBC News the mission which concluded on Thursday was a huge success.

He said they saw fifty children during their clinic and conducted ten surgeries as part of the mission.

