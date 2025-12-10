Youlou Arts Foundation teams up with SVG Drum Foundation to host Cultural Exposé

The Youlou Arts Foundation is partnering with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Drum Foundation to hold a cultural exposé this Saturday, December 13th, dubbed “Hold on To Your Roots”.

Founder of the Youlou Arts Foundation, Camille Saunders-Musser tells NBC News the event will feature the artwork of several local artists, and crafters.

Musser says the expose will highlight aspects of the nation’s past and shed light on the future and it will take place at the Youlou Arts Centre located at Villa from 4pm to 8pm.

Musser says there will also be a wide range of drum performers and other literary, visual and performing arts presentations during this Saturday’s cultural explosion dubbed “Hold on To Your Roots”.

