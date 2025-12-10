Vincentians urged to support activities 2025 Nine Mornings Festival activities

Chairman of the National Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival Committee, Orande “Bomani” Charles has urged the public to support the activities which will take place throughout this country, as part of the 2025 Nine Mornings Festival.

During an interview with NBC News, Charles said the festival will again run from December 16th to the 24th and this year, several innovations will be introduced.

He said individuals and community organizations across the country work tirelessly throughout the year, to ensure that the Christmas season is one filled with cheer.

