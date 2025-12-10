SVG Red Cross speaks out on digital Violence during 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence

Programme Manager for the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross 16 Days of Activism campaign, Glenda Conliffe said online abuse can discourage women from using technology, limiting access to education, employment and civic participation—at a time when digital engagement is becoming essential for daily life.

Speaking in an interview with NBC News during the commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, Conliffe warned that digital violence is increasingly restricting the rights and opportunities of women and girls.

Conliffe stressed that stronger education and awareness programmes are critical to preventing online harm, adding that empowering communities with the tools to recognize and address digital violence is key to safeguarding vulnerable groups.

