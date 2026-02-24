Seven member Vincentian delegation attending 50th CARICOM Heads of Government Conference

A seven member delegation from St. Vincent and the Grenadines is also attending the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The delegation includes the Prime Minister’s wife, Mrs. Ave Friday; Minister of Foreign Affairs – Hon. Dwight Bramble; this country’s Ambassador to CARICOM, Allan Alexander; Senior Advisors to the Prime Minister – Randolph Cato and Kevin Hope; Press Secretary – Danielle Veira and Security Officer – Desrick Quashie.

Prime Minister Friday is among officials scheduled to address the opening of the summit, following which Regional leaders will enter formal discussions aimed at delivering solutions that improve the lives of Caribbean people.

And … US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Saint Kitts and Nevis on February 25th to participate in the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM.

The U.S. Department of State says Secretary Rubio will engage with Caribbean leaders to advance shared priorities, including strengthening regional security, deepening cooperation to combat illegal immigration and illicit trafficking, and promoting economic growth, health, and energy security across the Caribbean.

The statement added that during his visit, the Secretary will reaffirm the United States’ commitment to working with CARICOM member states to enhance stability and prosperity in our hemisphere.

