Prime Minister Friday joins regional leaders for 50th CARICOM Heads Conference in St Kitts and Nevis

Prime Minister Dr. The Hon. Godwin Friday will join his regional counterparts to deliberate on a range of issues during the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The Conference is being held in St. Kitts and Nevis under the chairmanship of Prime minister, Dr. Terrance Drew under the theme “Beyond Words: Action Today for a Thriving, Sustainable CARICOM.

The brings together Heads of Government of CARICOM Member States to deliberate on key regional priorities, including economic cooperation, sustainable development, food security, climate resilience, regional security, and the strengthening of Caribbean integration.

Prime Minister Friday’s participation forms part of the Government’s commitment to advancing the interests of St. Vincent and the Grenadines within the regional integration movement and to working collaboratively with regional partners to address shared challenges and pursue opportunities for growth and development.

During the Conference, the Prime Minister is expected to participate in plenary sessions and engage in discussions with regional leaders on matters of mutual interest, aimed at strengthening cooperation across the Community.

The Opening Ceremony at the Marriott Dome, Frigate Bay, from four this afternoon. NBC Radio will carry live coverage of the ceremony.

