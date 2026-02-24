Minister Huggins announces plans to restore Pirates of the Caribbean filming location in Barrouallie

Minister of Fisheries, Marine and Land Conservation, and Climate Resilience and Parliamentary Representative for Central Leeward, Hon. Conroy Huggins has announced plans to restore the historic filming site of Pirates of the Caribbean in Wallilabou, Barrouallie.

Huggins was speaking in response to concerns raised about the decay of the site, at a Community Consultation held last week.

Huggins said he recently held discussions with professionals on preserving the Wallilabou Heritage Park

The site served as a backdrop for several scenes of the blockbuster film Pirates of the Caribbean.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related