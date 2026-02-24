CAPA to host Virtual Poetry Reading and Open Mic this weekend

The Caribbean American Poetry Association (CAPA) will host a Virtual Poetry Reading and Open Mic on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 7 p.m. in celebration of World Poetry Day.

The online event invites poets from across the region and diaspora to share original pieces in any Caribbean language or dialect, including English, Spanish, French, Dutch, Patois, Creole, and Papiamento.

This year’s theme, “Individually we are one drop, together we are an ocean,” highlights both the uniqueness of each voice and the strength of collective Caribbean heritage.

President of the Caribbean American Poetry Association, Dr. Beryl R. Williams, said the initiative provides a joyful and inclusive platform to celebrate linguistic diversity and Caribbean culture through spoken word.

Interested participants can join the celebration virtually by registering in advance through CAPA’s official online platforms. Poets who wish to perform during the open mic segment are encouraged to sign up ahead of time to secure a spot on the programme.

Members of the public are also welcome to log in, listen, and support the featured and emerging writers as the region marks World Poetry Day in a spirit of unity and artistic expression.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related