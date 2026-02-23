Plans for SVG Gospel Fest 2026 to be unveiled at a media launch on Tuesday

The SVG Gospel Fest Committee is preparing to hold a media launch for the GECCU Limited SVG Gospel Fest 2026.

According to a release ,the media launch is scheduled to take place this Tuesday February 24th from 9:30 am at the Peace Memorial Hall in Kingstown.

SVG Gospel Fest is a national celebration that brings together churches, creatives, families, youth, and community leaders in a unified expression of faith, culture, and excellence.

The 2026 season promises expanded programming, strengthened partnerships, and renewed national engagement.

Tomorrow’s Media Launch will feature the Official unveiling of the 2026 theme and festival calendar, addresses from Government representatives and festival leadership, sponsor recognition and partnership announcements, the Festival song performance and a Media Question and Answer session.

