SWMU/CWSA offering free white goods pickup collection service this week

The Solid Waste Management Unit of the Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) is carrying out its Free White Goods collection service this week.

Public Relations Assistant at the CWSA, Rayann McDowall says through this service, Vincentians can get rid of their household items such as large and small appliances, beds and bedding, gardening equipment and barrels.

McDowall says the public should put out their White Goods for collection on the same day as their regular garbage collection service . She notes that Commercial Entities are excluded from this free service.

McDowall is reminding the public that while they can put out as many items as they wish for this free collection service, construction materials will not be collected.

