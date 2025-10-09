Vincy Heat seal 1–0 victory over Cuba in Match 2 of International Friendlies

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Senior Men’s team (VINCY HEAT) continued their dominance over Cuba Under-23 Team, by winning the 2nd international friendly football match 1-nil last night at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

(VINCY HEAT) Captain, Oalex “BOUNTY” Anderson was on target, scoring the only goal of match in the 75th-minute, as they capped off an 8-nil score-line in the 2-match series, after their 7-nil hammering in last Sunday night’s 1st match.

VINCY HEAT used both matches in preparation for their upcoming CONCACAF Series Competitions.



However, it was a better showing in last night’s match for Cuba Under-23s, as they continues their preparation for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, the United States.

