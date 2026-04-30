Taiwan’s Ambassador praises the dedication of Vincentians at Scholarship Awards Ceremony in Bequia

Taiwan’s Ambassador to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Fiona Fan, has praised the dedication of Vincentians and encouraged them to seize the opportunities created through bilateral cooperation.

Speaking at the Taiwanese human resource development programme, scholarship awards ceremony for the schools in the Grenadines, which was held at the Charles Adam Anglican High School in Bequia, Ambassador Fan highlighted the enduring friendship and shared hope between the two nations.

She re-affirmed Taiwan’s commitment to fostering diplomacy, emphasizing that the partnership continues to be built on mutual respect, collaboration, and the spirit of unity.

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