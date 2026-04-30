Tourism Ministry to implement ‘Love SVG’ and ‘Go Grenadines’ campaigns beginning next month

Several initiatives are to be implemented by the Ministry of Tourism, ahead of the start of the tourist season.

This was disclosed by Minister of Tourism, Dr. Hon. Kishore Shallow, during NBC Radio’s Face to Face program.

Minister Shallow announced that beginning next month, the Ministry will roll out the Love SVG Campaign, which will run from May to October 2026, while the Go Grenadines Campaign, is scheduled to begin in August of this year.

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