The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service is closely monitoring the progress of a strong tropical wave currently approaching the islands.

Providing an update to NBC News, Forecaster Gregory Cato stated that the system is anticipated to make landfall by tomorrow, Saturday August 15th.

Mr. Cato is also urging residents across St. Vincent and the Grenadines to remain vigilant, with the High Wind Advisory already in effect.

Mr. Cato said sudden gusts, shifting wind conditions, and debris hazards are possible and he is encouraging persons to exercise caution, especially when outdoors.

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