An investigation if being carried out by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force into a video circulating on social media which allegedly involves a serving Police Officer.

According to a release, the Police Force says it recognizes that what the video appears to depict has generated strong public reaction. It noted that citizens are entitled to hold personal, moral, cultural and religious views and to express those views lawfully.

However, it stressed that those beliefs do not give anyone the right to threaten, intimidate, humiliate or harass another person.

The Police Force says it is particularly concerned by reports that persons believed to be connected to the video are being targeted online, approached and taunted in public.

It says this conduct is unacceptable and must stop, noting that it is inconsistent with the restraint, respect and neighbourly responsibility expected within our communities.

The release stresses that protecting persons from cyberbullying and public harassment does not excuse or endorse any conduct being investigated. It reflects the duty of the Police Force to uphold the law impartially, protect the rights of all persons and ensure that allegations are determined through due process rather than public humiliation.

The public is being also strongly advised against further sharing the video or publishing material that identifies and targets the persons believed to be involved.

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