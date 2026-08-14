Private Sector Department visits Campden Park Businesses to assess incentives

Businesses located at the Campden Park Industrial Estate received a visit on Tuesday August 4th from officials of the Department of Private Sector Development

The visit included a tour of two of this country’s leading manufacturers, The St. Vincent Brewery Ltd. and East Caribbean Metals.

Speaking with the Agency for Public Information, Head of the Department of Private Sector Development, Christo Primus, said the visit was aimed at assessing how companies which receive incentives are performing.

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