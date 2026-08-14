Police outline procedures for Handling Reports and Civil Disputes
The Public Relations Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has outlined the procedures which must be followed, after a report is made to the Police.
Head of the Department, Sergeant Edson Smith explained that when a report is made to the Police an investigation must be carried out before any action is taken.
Sergeant Smith explained the steps to be taken in dealing with a civil dispute.
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