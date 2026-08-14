An Inter-Agency Task Force has been established by the Ministry of Agriculture to co-ordinate the monitoring, management, and eradication of the Giant African Snail.

This follows the initiation of a nationwide surveillance program by the Ministry. The Giant African Snail is an invasive pest that causes serious damage to agriculture.

Agricultural Officer within the Plant Protection and Quarantine Unit, Michael Delpleche, provided details of the ongoing surveillance activities.

Mr. Delpleche also disclosed the specific time of day when the Giant African Snail is most active.

The Ministry is encouraging farmers, residents, and community groups to remain alert and report any sightings of the Giant African Snail.

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