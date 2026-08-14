Prime Minister Dr. Hon Godwin Friday, who is currently on his first state visit to Taiwan, addressed the 2026 St. Vincent and the Grenadines Trade & Investment Opportunity Seminar hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taiwan.

The Seminar was held in collaboration with the Chinese International Economic Co-operation Association.

During his address Prime Minister Friday stated that his country has faced challenges over recent years, including the pandemic, the eruption of La Soufrière, and tropical storms, but he noted that the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines have shown a high-level of resilience.

The Prime Minister said the government has continued to push for economic revitalization and industry transition, to boost the country’s economic fundamentals.

He added that the country is making efforts to create a secure, stable, and friendly investment environment, and he hopes to learn from Taiwan’s successful experience in technology, industrial development, and economic transition to reinforce economic co-operation and the diplomatic friendship.

In his address at the event, the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan Baushuan Ger stated that the Ministry will continue to harness public and private resources to assist Taiwanese businesses in expanding in line with the integrated diplomatic approach and the Diplomatic Allies Prosperity Project, as well as partnering with SVG on business techniques, funding, and talent.

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