With just a few weeks left before the start of the New School Year, slated for September 7th, concerns have been expressed about the wellbeing of students during the Summer Vacation.

The issue was raised by a Professional Counsellor from Washington, D.C. during a discussion on NBC Radio.

The discussion highlighted that while breaks from school can bring excitement and a sense of freedom, they can also present emotional and behavioural challenges for students.

Colvin Harry tells us more in today’s Special report.

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