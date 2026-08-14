A cocktail reception was held on Wednesday to celebrate 45 years of diplomatic relations between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Prime Minister Dr. the Hon Godwin Friday is leading a nine-member delegation on an official visit to Taiwan, to commemorate the occasion.

Delivering remarks at the reception Prime Minister Friday noted that the relationship between both countries has evolved from a friendship to a partnership.

Dr. Friday traced the history of the relationship and the ways it has benefited each country, and also spoke about his outlook for Kingstown-Taipei ties over the next five years.

Speaking at the reception, President of the Republic of China, Taiwan Dr. Lai Ching Te said both leaders are determined to broaden the horizons of the friendship between their countries as they look forward to an even more brilliant 45 years ahead.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines established diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1981.

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