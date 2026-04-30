IMF advises the Government of SVG to implement comprehensive tax reform to achieve economic stability
The International Monetary Fund, IMF has advised the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to implement comprehensive tax reform, as part of a broader strategy to achieve economic stability.
IMF Mission Chief Sergei Anto-shin spoke on the issue, during a News Conference hosted by Prime Minister Dr. the Hon Godwin Friday on Tuesday.
Mr. Anto-shin, said tax administration must be strengthened.
Mr. Anto-shin also spoke about the move to update the country’s Medium-Term Debt Strategy, as well as the proposed Citizenship by Investment Programme and Pension Reform.
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