New GRIT project expected to equip Vincentian Women Entrepreneurs for regional trade success

The Caribbean Women Generating Resilient and Inclusive Trade, GRIT, Project, which was launched here this week, is expected to be a game-changer for Vincentian Women Entrepreneurs.

The four-year regional initiative runs from 2025 to 2028, and is being implemented by the Caribbean Export Development Agency and funded by Global Affairs Canada

Addressing this week’s launch, Director of Trade, Okolo John-Patrick, said the project will open new opportunities for resilience and inclusive trade.

Mrs. John-Patrick explained that GRIT aims to provide practical training and strategic insights that will strengthen export readiness for female entrepreneurs.

The GRIT project is designed to strengthen the productivity, competitiveness, and export readiness of women-led businesses across the Caribbean.

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