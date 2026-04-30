The Ministry of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy is preparing to hold a Town Hall Meeting in Bequia this afternoon.

A release from the Ministry says the meeting is being held to discuss the construction of the Paget Farm Health Centre.

The session will take place at the Streams of Power Church located at Paget Farm, commencing at 4pm.

Addresses will come from Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Godwin Friday, Minister of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy Honourable Daniel Cummings and other senior officials.

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