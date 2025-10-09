UN FAO commends Government’s continued investment in strengthening SVG’s Fisheries Sector

The government’s ongoing commitment to the fisheries sector has been acknowledged by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization . This is according to Senior Fishery Officer at the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Dr. Raymon van Anrooy.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a recent workshop aimed at improving the emergency response framework for disasters affecting coastal and fishing communities.

Dr. Raymon van Anrooy noted that the sector remains a key contributor to national development and welcomed the continued investments aimed at strengthening its sustainability and growth.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related