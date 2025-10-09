Transfer of operations ahead of schedule as Modern Kingstown Port nears full Opening

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said work is currently ahead of schedule in the ongoing transference of operations from the old, to the modern Port site.

He made this disclosure during the Face to Face programme aired on NBC Radio.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said he has been assured by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority that the transference work is progressing well ahead of the full operationalization of the Modern Port, later this month.

