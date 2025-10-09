Prime Minister says Tourism sector is the key to SVG’s vision of First-Class Development by 2040

The Tourism Industry is expected to play a major role in this country’s continued thrust towards modern first class status.

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made this statement during Monday’s signing ceremony with Sandals Resorts, for the construction of a Beaches Resort at Mt. Wynne/Peter’s Hope.

The facility will comprise 500 rooms and cost more than 500-million U.S dollars.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said tourism stakeholders continue to see tremendous benefits from the sector and the Government will continue to put policies in place, to ensure its continued growth.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said Sandals and Beaches Resorts and other hotels across the country, have a role to play in the Government’s vision for national development over the next fifteen years.

He said in the year 2040 St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be as well developed as any other first world country.

