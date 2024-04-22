The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has commenced legal proceedings against Cricket West Indies (CWI) and its Vice-President, Azim Bassarath claiming that he was unlawfully elected at the Annual General Meeting on 25th March last year.

At the meeting, before the Elections, the Guyana Cricket Board presented a letter withdrawing its original nomination of Bassarath for Vice-President, and objected to the decision to proceed with the election for the position.

The Guyana Cricket Board claims that its decision to withdraw its nomination of Bassarath was taken just prior to the elections after it received information that included serious allegations of misconduct by Bassarath, President of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB).

